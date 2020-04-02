New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE NRZ opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

