New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of NRZ opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

