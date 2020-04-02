New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGD. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE NGD opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. New Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.03.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.