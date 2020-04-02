Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,860 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Neos Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NEOS opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NEOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

