Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Neon Therapeutics worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $109,276.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.