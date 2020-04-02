Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. Barclays began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NKTR opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

