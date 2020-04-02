Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NGS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

