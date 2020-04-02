Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €230.93 ($268.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

