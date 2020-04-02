M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $95.86 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

