M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $95.86 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
