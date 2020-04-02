Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a coverage optimism score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

