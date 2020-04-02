Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading 9.6% Higher

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.07, 195,796 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 201,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

