Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 579,965 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,430,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

MBRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

