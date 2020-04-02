Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.47.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

