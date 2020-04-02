MOGO INC-TS Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (TSE:MOG)

MOGO INC-TS (TSE:MOG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MOGO INC-TS in a report released on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for MOGO INC-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

