Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $216,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.