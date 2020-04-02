Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

