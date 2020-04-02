Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ATGE opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

