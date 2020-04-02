Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 900 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.09.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Several research firms have commented on TCO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

