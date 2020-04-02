Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,400 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of TMHC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

