Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ANDE stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

