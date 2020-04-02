Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

