Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 364,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 270,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,097,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after purchasing an additional 252,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter.

SPB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

