Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,788,000 after acquiring an additional 164,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,498,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 156,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

RACE stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

