Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESGR. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

ESGR opened at $152.52 on Thursday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

