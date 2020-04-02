Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $105,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

