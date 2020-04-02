Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tronox were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.23. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

