Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

