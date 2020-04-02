Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 42,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,773.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,860.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon T. Hall purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at $436,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 206,132 shares of company stock valued at $863,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

