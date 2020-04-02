Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Guess? were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Guess? by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

