Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

