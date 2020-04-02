Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,553 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12,941.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

