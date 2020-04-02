Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) CEO Dennis Bertolotti Buys 6,000 Shares

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) CEO Dennis Bertolotti bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,803.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MG opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Mistras Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

