Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $105.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $72.89 and last traded at $76.87, 1,154,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 609,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

