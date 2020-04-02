Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $105.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $72.89 and last traded at $76.87, 1,154,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 609,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.
In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
