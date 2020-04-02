Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 680,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

MTX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

