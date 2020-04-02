MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MICT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get MICT alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.69% of MICT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

MICT stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. MICT has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.