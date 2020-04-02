MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.79 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.