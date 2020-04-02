MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MFA. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 589,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

