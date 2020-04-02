Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,107,000 after acquiring an additional 95,183 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 299,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $447.34 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.29.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

