Melanie Gee Sells 10,405 Shares of Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona Ltd (LON:SYNC) insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66).

Syncona stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Thursday. Syncona Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 269 ($3.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Syncona in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

