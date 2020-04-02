Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

MDLA stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medallia by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Medallia by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

