MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 129,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 156,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Specifically, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Corwin Ross bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,200 shares of company stock valued at $170,818 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,399,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 73,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.