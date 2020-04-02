McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $163.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.77, but opened at $138.02. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. McKesson shares last traded at $135.26, with a volume of 3,113,599 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

