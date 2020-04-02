Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $186.12 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

