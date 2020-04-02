Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 43,858 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after buying an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 394,900 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 81,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.29, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

