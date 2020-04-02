Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRAM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Everspin Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $67,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

