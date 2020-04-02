Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

