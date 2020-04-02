Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNET. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $13.45 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

