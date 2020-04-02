Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $37,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $780.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

