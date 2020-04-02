Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $26,000 in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Bank by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in National Bank by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

