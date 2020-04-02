Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

ACIU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. AC Immune SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). AC Immune had a net margin of 40.94% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.